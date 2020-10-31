SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

