SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

