SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.39

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.39 and last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

