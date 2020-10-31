Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 227230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

