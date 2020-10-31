Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,833.00 and $2,668.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00398214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

