Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $178.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s ongoing transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is hurting its cash-flow generation ability due to lower upfront payment, which does not bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds. Unfavorable forex also remains a headwind. Nevertheless, the company is expected to benefit from software-revenue growth and new customer wins. Also, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Data-to-Everything Platform, including Data Fabric Search, Data Stream Processor and Splunk Mission Control is expected to witness strong momentum. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.60. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

