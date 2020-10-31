Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Lessened by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $239.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.49 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.