Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.