SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $95.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $85.59 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,938 shares of company stock worth $9,809,663. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

