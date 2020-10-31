Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.93.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.81 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.