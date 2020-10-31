SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $71.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $610,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 78.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 293,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 128,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 133,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

