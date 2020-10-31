STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.24

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $74.82, with a volume of 10968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 906.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

