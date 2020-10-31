Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $315,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $315,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $54,434,328 in the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,942 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $28,404,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Stamps.com by 589.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 149,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $18,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $223.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.