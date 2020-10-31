Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWK. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. CX Institutional increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.