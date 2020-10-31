Starbase Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $226,395.59 and $1,943.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.77 or 0.03824220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00219025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

