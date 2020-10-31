Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the coffee company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Starbucks’ score:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

