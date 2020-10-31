State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Bank of India from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of SBKFF opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. State Bank of India has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

