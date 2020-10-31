State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Bank of India from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of SBKFF opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. State Bank of India has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

