State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $133.13 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,826 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $133,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.