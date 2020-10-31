State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,524 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

