State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 269,060 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269,060 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of General Electric worth $35,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 160,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

