Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZHF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

STZHF stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Stelco has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

