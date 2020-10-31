Stephens Begins Coverage on RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

RBB opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $252.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

