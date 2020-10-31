Stephens Initiates Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.