Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $39.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.66.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

