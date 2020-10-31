Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price to $11.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $220,742.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

