Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $19.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $7,874,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.