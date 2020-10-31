Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

