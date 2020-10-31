Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

