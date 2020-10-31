Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

