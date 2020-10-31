Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAUHY opened at $51.34 on Friday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

