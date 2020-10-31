StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $417,933.97 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $417,933.97 and $192.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,164,562,523 coins and its circulating supply is 16,751,368,169 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.