Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE:SLF opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

