Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.22.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$15.03 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

