Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NYSE NOVA opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

