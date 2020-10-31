SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

