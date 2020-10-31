Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 155083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

