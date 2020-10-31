Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STRO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,401,950 shares of company stock worth $14,178,818 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $4,656,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 112.4% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $374,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

