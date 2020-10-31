Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Down 31.7% in October

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Suzano has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Suzano alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 61.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 62.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $167,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Suzano has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.