SVB Leerink Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $103.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.95% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

