Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $62,747.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

