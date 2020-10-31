Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

