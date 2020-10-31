Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
