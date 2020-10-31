SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $99,400.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $131.64 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.