SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Michael Urban Sells 242 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $131.64 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SYNNEX by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

