TajCoin (TAJ) Trading 113.4% Higher Over Last Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, TajCoin has traded up 113.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $10,459.38 and approximately $50.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,787.39 or 0.99713681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00506751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00671199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00085050 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,923,865 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

