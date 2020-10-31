Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.