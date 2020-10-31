Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.23 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$34,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,135.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

