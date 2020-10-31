Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to $1.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.60 to $1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.19.

TGB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

