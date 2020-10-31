TD Securities Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $15.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

