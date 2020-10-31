TD Securities Cuts MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.00

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

Shares of MEG opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

