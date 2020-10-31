TD Securities Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $24.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.